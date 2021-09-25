How dog bite Nigerian student for 'scrotum' for im hostel

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, PA Media Wetin we call dis foto, Pit bull terriers na one of di four breeds wey dey banned by di Dangerous Dogs Act for UK

Di 100 level student of Adekunle Ajasin University for Akungba, Ondo state, South-west Nigeria wey dog bin bite earlier dis week don dey discharged from hospital, according to police.

Di Ondo state police command wey confam di dog bite say na one 400 level student, Abass Olagunju Pit-Bull dog (Charlie) bite Sadiq Opeyemi.

18 year old Sadiq wey dey di same department wit im senior colleague bin dey run go meet di owner of di dog for hostel where dem together dey stay, when di dog bite am for im upper thigh wey affect di skin of im scrotum.

Police say dem invite di owner of di dog to come wit di dog for investigation, afta questioning, dem understand say di dog dey licensed and e get anti-rabies certificate.

Dis tori dey come less than one week wen similar incident happun for Nteje, Oyi local goment area for Anambra state where dogs bite one three year old pikin to death.

Di family of Obinna Ude bin carry am to go register for school wen di dogs attack am for di school environment.

Anambra police command for inside statement say di dogs wey dey live within di school environment bin jump out of di cage and attack Obinna Ude.

Dem rush di toddler go hospital but di doctor confam im death.