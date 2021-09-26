Mompha: Popular businessman alleged 'gay relationship' wit, Bobrisky plus denial and everything we know

37 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram

Popular Nigerian cross dresser, Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky dey in di news for alleged gay relationship wit businessman, Ismaila Mustapha also known as Mompha.

One former PA of di cross dresser, Oye Kyme bin recently enta social media to expose wetin many pipo don refer to as 'dirty secret' about Bobrisky

Di Ivorian young lady bin hold one question and answer segment online and reveal so many things from how her former Boss look for real life to im sexual orientation.

Wetin she tok na based on questions wey fans bin ask am.

Oye confam say ex-boss be bald man wey dey use beauty products like foundation to cover im beards and wigs to cover im head.

She also allege say Bobrisky no undergo any cosmetic surgery as im bin popularly claim.

Dem born Bobrisky as man but im dey identify im sef as woman. E dey dress like woman and call im sef woman and dis one don make plenti tok-tok full mata wey concern am.

Wen question bin pop up on whether Bobrisky get girlfriend? Oye allege say Bob no get any female partner and say im dey intimate wit men.

Na there she later mention popular social media influencer, Mompha enta di mata.

Di ex-PA say im bin don hear am from Bobrisky imself say im and Mompha dey in a relationship.

Afta di accusation, she don later deactivate her account.

But we still fit lay our hands on some of her post from one local instagram blog

How Mompha respond to di allegation?

Di business man bin first appear for one Instagram live wit Nigerian on Air personality, Ifedayo Olarinde Aka Daddy Freeze alongside Bobrisky to clear di air.

For di interview, Mompha deny say im dey date di cross-dresser.

Im tok say make anybody wit accusation follow come wit evidence.

"I bin dey on top plane from Nairobi to Dubai wen pipo begin dey buzz me dey accuse me say I be gay, I shock"

Wen Daddy Freeze ask am if im don meet Bobrisky before, Mompha say yes, im bin don meet am twice.

"Anytime I call Bob, na just for strictly business", e add.

Mompha say im dey suspect say some pipo bin dey behind di whole accusations wey Oye dey sama am.

He also say im no get any evidence against Bob for slander, im no fit sue am.

Oga Mompha later share some screenshot of im chat wit Oye for Instagram story, wia di lady claim say her accusations na based on wetin Bobrisky bin tell am.

She also tok sorry.

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram/Mompha

Wetin Bobrisky tok?

Di cross-dresser also deny im ex-PA claim say im dey date Mompha.

For di same interview wit popular OAP, Daddy Freeze, Bob say im dey para for di mata because no be di first time dis kain allegation don land dia two domot.

"Dis tin neva happun. But I suspect some pipo bin send dat girl to purposely come spoil my name", im tok.

"Dis guy- referring to Mompha- dey married wit kids , we no fit be friends?

"If Mompha comment for my page, pipo go tok, If I also go im page to comment, na war.

"Di tin dey vex me and I don post for my page say me and Mompha na just friends.", im tok.

Bobrisky say dis no be di first or second time im don come online to debunk dis news.

Gay relationships or suspected gay relationships no dey legal for Nigeria