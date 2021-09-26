Babtunde Fashola: 'I no get hand for 2023 presidential campaign poster'

Nigeria Minister of Works and Housing, Babatubde Fashola say im no get hand for one presidential campaign poster wey bin go viral for social media for weekend.

Di poster bin show di Minister and Govnor of Borno state, Prof. Babagana Zulum pose as presidential and vice presidential candidates wey one support group, "Di Nigeria Project 2023" dey behind.

However oga Fashola media aide, Hakeem Bello for inside statement say make Nigerians ignore di poster as di group no contact di minister or ask for im consent before dem issue invitation.

Di Nigeria Project 2023 wey dey signed by one Abayomi Mademaku as di convener, say di group go launch di campaign on October 2nd.

"Ordinarily, di poster and di various social media reports na something wey go dey normally ignored as di handwork of mischief makers. However, e become necessary to issue dis disclaimer for two key reasons. Di first na to answer with a strong negative to di numerous inquiries from well-meaning Nigerians on weda di group don contact di Honorable Minister or if di groups bin get im permission before dem issue di invitation. No individual or Group don contact di Honorable Minister for or on behalf of The Nigeria Project 2023. As Honorable Minister, Mr Fashola dey currently focused on leading im dedicated Team in di Ministry of Works and Housing to deliver on di mandate of President Muhammadu Buhari for an expanded and upgraded road transport infrastructure; and affordable Housing nationwide in order to achieve economic growth and prosperity for di citizenry. " Na so di statement tok.

No be only oga Fashola wey be former Lagos state govnor don come out to say im neva show any interest to run for 2023 general elections.

Earlier, tori say Nigeria Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo go run for President for 2023 bin also fly up and down as pipo don already dey drum campaign for am but e comot to deny di tori.

Also di presidential candidate for di Peoples Democratic Party during di 2015 general election, Atiku Abubakar and di Ekiti state governor, Kayode Fayemi bin say dem no get hand for online posters wey bin declare support for dem as president for 2023.