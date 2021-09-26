BBNaija evictions today: Angel, Pere, Saga, Nini, Queen comot Big Brother house afta Ebuka announce dia name but twist dey - See wetin we know
Saga, Nini and Queen don chop eviction from Big Brother Naija house.
Queen na di first housemate to dey evicted on Sunday before Nini follow and den Saga
Earlier on, Ebuka bin call Pere in front of di housemates say e chop eviction, but e later say e comot di house but not di show.
E later call Angel as di second housemate to chop fake eviction from di show.
Pipo bin dey ask afta Ebuka call Pere to comot di house but later tok say e don comot di house but not di show.
E never clear wetin dey hapun but dis fit be di twist wey biggie bin warn about earlier on in di day.
Na six housemates bin dey up for possible eviction for di ninth week, White Money, Pere, Angel, Saga, Nini and Queen.
Last week, Saskay and Yousef na im chop eviction from Big Brother Naija house to leave eight housemates left.
Emmanuel wey win di ultimate veto power for di week afta one game dem play bin get immunity from nominations. Wit im power, e appoint Liquorose as Head of House and Cross as her deputy wey give dem immunity from nomination and assurance say dem go dey di house until di final week.
Sunday eviction show go be di last eviction for di house before di finals.Earlier during di diary section, di housemates bin get mixed emotions but dem happy say dem make am up to di ninth week.Di ones wey dey up for eviction bin dey nervous as dem no sure wetin dia fate go be.During di diary session wit di housemates, Saga, Queen, Pere, Whitemoney, Nini and Angel tok how dem feel about di possible eviction.Saga say im dey super proud of imself because e believe say di platform go catapult am go places and give am exposure.Queen on her part say she dey fear, say if she comot di house dis night, e go pain her.Pere say im dey nervous as im no know if today na di end of di road for am for di game.Whitemoney say im get mixed feelings about di eviction and e go pain am if e gatz watch di finalist enjoy Biggie treats from house.Nini on her part tok say she sef dey nervous but she go choose to enjoy di day as e fit be her last day for di house.Angel tok say di eviction dey fear her, how her life go be afta di show.