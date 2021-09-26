BBNaija evictions today: Angel, Pere, Saga, Nini, Queen comot Big Brother house afta Ebuka announce dia name but twist dey - See wetin we know

Sunday eviction show go be di last eviction for di house before di finals.Earlier during di diary section, di housemates bin get mixed emotions but dem happy say dem make am up to di ninth week.Di ones wey dey up for eviction bin dey nervous as dem no sure wetin dia fate go be.During di diary session wit di housemates, Saga, Queen, Pere, Whitemoney, Nini and Angel tok how dem feel about di possible eviction.Saga say im dey super proud of imself because e believe say di platform go catapult am go places and give am exposure.Queen on her part say she dey fear, say if she comot di house dis night, e go pain her.Pere say im dey nervous as im no know if today na di end of di road for am for di game.Whitemoney say im get mixed feelings about di eviction and e go pain am if e gatz watch di finalist enjoy Biggie treats from house.Nini on her part tok say she sef dey nervous but she go choose to enjoy di day as e fit be her last day for di house.Angel tok say di eviction dey fear her, how her life go be afta di show.