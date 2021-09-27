Ghana money rituals: Why ritual murder dey on de rise for Ghana

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Seth Kofi Yeboah Wetin we call dis foto, Two teenagers bin allegedly kill dis 11-year old boy afta witch doctor allegedly direct dem to do so

Ritual murder be major issue Ghanaians dey deal with after de country start dey record multiple cases dis year.

In de past, some of de most infamous ritual murderers target women, but recently children be de target of ritual murders for Ghana.

But question wey dey on de minds of many people be why ritual murder dey on de rise for Ghana.

Why ritual killings dey increase for Ghana

Unemployment be major challenge which most Ghanaian youth dey face.

Dis unemployment challenge create economic hardships give young people who dey look for get rich quick schemes to escape poverty.

Security Analyst, Adam Bonaa dey argue say jobless youth dey take up criminal means to survive.

''While internet fraud, robbery, money laundering den tins be criminal activities de youth dey engage in, some people dey see ritual killings as option.

"De killings dey happen sake of Spiritualists who dey promise patrons money", he talk.

Popular traditional priest, Nana Kwaku Bonsam explain dis better, according to him, 'fake' traditional priests dey demand for people to satisfy some very difficult conditions like bringing human parts den tins.

Dis be one of de reasons why ritual killings dey on de rise.

Dis show in de recent Kasoa killing case where two teenagers allegedly kill 12 year old neighbour sake of fetish priestess allegedly direct dem to bring human parts.

"De misconception be say once dem use human blood do rituals, dis dey make de vodoo more potent" Nana Kwaku Bonsam talk.

De implication be de needless killings to meet conditions of fetish priests off late.

'Fetish priests who request for human parts be scammers'

Wia dis foto come from, Other Wetin we call dis foto, Nana Kwaku Bonsam

For popular traditional priest, Kwaku Bonsam, de use of human blood no dey make any vodoo potent.

After de murder of three kids for Abesim, he reveal say most fetish priests dey request for human parts be scammers.

According to Kwaku Bonsam, "de only blood sacrifice traditional priest dey need to perform any ritual be animal blood."

"But some traditionalists who want make money from unsuspecting people, dey charge den big monies in addition, dem go request human parts which dem know say go be difficult to do", he explain.

"Once you no fit do am de money you give dem lock, again you no go expect any vodoo money sake of you no bring de human parts", Nana Kwaku Bonsam add.

"In de end, monies wey all de people who visit carry give dem as part of de ritual go be for dem - that be how dem dey scam people", he explain.

Increase in On-air radio/TV/online adverts by fetish priests

Another cause of ritual killings be de increase in adverts by fetish priests who dey advertise say dem fit double money or give people charm to make money.

De failure of key state institutions who for control content on public radio and TV dey make some youth vulnerable to de spiritual scammers.

Those who go follow de public adverts, radio and TV shows go visit de fetish priests for money solutions dey end up going extreme lengths to kill innocent people as part of de ritual process.

Early dis year, Ghana Communicate Minister, Ursula Owusu make police arrest owner of Thunder TV and Ice1 TV sake of dem dey broadcast shows on money doubling rituals den stuff.

According to Ursula Owusu, "unregulated television stations dey promote some content which dey affect public order, public morality den rights."

Authorities for Ghana start dey shut down TV den radio stations who dey run adverts on ritual money den tins.

Violence turn currency in Ghana

Security analyst, Dr Kwesi Aning believe say Ghana go continue to experience crimes like ritual murder sake of people dey see am as profitable venture.

According to am, "crime turn profitable venture in dis country such that we no know what to do.

"Dis in addition to de weak criminal justice system for Ghana which dey fail to arrest and prosecute criminals dey punish encourage more crime", Aning add.

Security agencies for Ghana over de years fail to deal with crimes in de country like robbery, kidnapping den ritual murders.

Dis according to analysts dey encourage more people to attempt criminal activities like ritual murder of kids sake of dem feel say police no go investigate and bring dem to justice.

In 2019, de kidnapping of three girls for Takoradi go under police radar until media start dey report on de matter.

De many media reports put pressure on de Ghana Police Service to investigate, identify suspects den later retrieve de bodies of de girls.

After media make de issue of kidnapping a national issue, de police service make de issue step up dema investigations leading to arrest and prosecution of de suspects behind Takoradi girls who dem discover dead.

What Ghana law say about ritual murderers

Ghana dey classify murder as first degree felony, publishable by death.

Ghana lawyer, Oliver Barker-Vormawor explain say based on section 46 of the Criminal Code, 1960 (Act 29) people who commit murder go suffer de death penalty.

Despite de death sentence, Ghana shun dey effect de death sentence since 1993.