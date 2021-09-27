Pere: Big Brother Naija eviction show make Pere fans plan protest sake new twist, management call for calm

44 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Pere

Di outcome of last night eviction show for Big brother Naija reality TV show no too sweet many pipo especially Pere fans for belle.

Im supporters claim say na mago-mago Biggie wan take style do for di twist wey Ebuka bin introduce last night.

For di last night eviction show, Ebuka bin call Pere in front of di housemates say e chop eviction, but e later say e comot di house but not di show.

E later call Angel as di second housemate to chop fake eviction from di show.

Afta di live eviction show, dem show Angel and Pere for di white room where biggie say dem go play game wey go determine which one of dem go walk back into di house and which one go leave di show.

Internet don dey hot since yesterday evening as many pipo plus im fans and odas wey feel say wetin big brother do no dey good don dey comment on top di matter.

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter Wetin we call dis foto, BBNaija

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter Wetin we call dis foto, BBNaija

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter Wetin we call dis foto, BBNaija

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter Wetin we call dis foto, BBNaija

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter Wetin we call dis foto, BBNaija

'Please let's be calm for now,' Pere management tell im fans

Pere management don tok say make im supporters stay calm for now and exercise patience.

For inside statement, dem tok say big brother show na ogbonge show wey get integrity and better credibility wey no dey questionable.

According to di statement dem say di show na fair one and di platform don help many youths for Nigeria.

Dem add say ''di events of yesterday bin create kasala among our fans, neutrals and even our competitors.

"Di ripple effect bin throw our voting system off-balance in terms of how we prepare for di final week of voting.

"Even though we feel say na disadvantage for us, we still believe say na twist and last last e go still pay us as our votes go count

"We must trust di process plus integrity of di platform as effort of millions of pipo wey vote no go waste," di statement tok.