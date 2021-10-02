OAU protest: Obafemi Awolowo University students protest lead to school closure after student die

Di University say dem don set up committee to look into di mata well-well

Di management of Obafemi Awolowo University for Osun State, Nigeria don close down di school until further notice.

OAU take di decision afta students protest di death of dia colleague wey dem feel say di school clinic no treat properly.

Di school ask students to "vacate dia halls of residence and Campus latest by 12:00 noon on Saturday, 2nd October, 2021."

For inside press statement, OAU say dis decision wey dem take go hopefully stop breakdown of law & order wey di school environs don experience.

Tori be say one student wey dey 24-years-old, Adesina Aishat die after she been sick. She bin go di school health centre for treatment.

According to di school, Aishat wey dey Department of Foreign Languages, bin "report to di health centre with signs and symptoms of serious infection".

Dem give her some drugs come ask her to report back. She later report to di health centre and dem come refer her to anoda hospital wia she come die on Thursday 30th September, 2021.

Some of di students wey tok to BBC Pidgin say "di health centre no (allegedly) try at all for di way dem handle di issue".

Di death of Aishat na im come lead to protests wey di school say see students block di Ife/Ibadan and Ife/Ede highways and other adjoining roads.

OAU for dia release say dem no dey happy about di way and many di students dey go about protesting as e fit "endanger di safety and generality of people."