'I wan justice for my pikin' - Mama wey electric kill her boy for school cry out

40 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Abubakar Umar Family Wetin we call dis foto, zainab Umar

Di tori of how primary 2, pupil 10 year old Abubakar Umar die for Kofar Kudu primary school dey continue to disturb many pipo across Kano state for northern Nigeria.

Zainab Umar wey be mother of late Umar don tell BBC News Pidgin how di whole thing happun and why she feel say her pikin needs justice for dis mata.

Zainab say her pikin metal seat for class dey close to electric socket and due to fault wey di socket develop na im di electrocution allegedly happun wey lead to her pikin death.

"Abubakar die on top im seat and because say school don close pipo no know," she tok.

"Na some pipo wey dey do evening classes notice say one boy from morning school still dey class na dia dem notice wetin happun to am.

"Most of im body dey burnt from im legs to im back and e face, di electric get am well."

Di mother say dis whole thing happun as a result of negligence and some pipo suppose pay.

Wia dis foto come from, BBC Sport Wetin we call dis foto, Most primary schools for Kano get metal attachment wey di parent say allegedly lead to di electrocution

"How class wey get small children go get electric sockets close to metal seats and school authority or teachers no do anything and also how student go remain inside class after close time and nobody go check wetin happun, all dis dey show lack of care and concern."

Barrister Sanusi Lawal na im di parents meet on top di mata and e tell BBC News Pidgin say legal action na im dey im mind but before then e don write to di state governor, ministry of education and di school authority about di mata.

"After some days if dem no respond we no get option than to take di goment to court because Kofar Kudu primary school na goment school and na dia dis unfortunate incident happun."

Di mother tok say di school authority bring N10k for dem after di incident saying make dem use am pray for di late Abubakar.

When BBC News Pidgin contact di school authority dem say dem no get right to tok on di mata and na ministry go tok but commissioner of education

Muhammad Sanusi Kiru no respond to calls or message wey we send am on top di mata.