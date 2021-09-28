Ghana Cedi banknote: Why Bank of Ghana dey phase out Ghc1 and Ghc2 notes

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Already Ghana get one and two Cedis for coin forms but pipo no dey too use am

Bank of Ghana announce plans to phase out Ghc1 and Ghc2 notes from circulation soon.

Govnor of BoG, Dr Ernest Addison explain say de plan be to replace de paper notes with coins.

"De longer term plan be say we go go replace de Ghc1 and Ghc2 notes and use Ghc1 and Ghc2 coins" he talk journalists.

Dis be sake of de need to manage de cost involved in printing new Ghc1 and Ghc2 notes.

De reason for de high cost involved in printing dis notes be sake of de frequent replacement since dis denominations dey return dirty and worn out mostly.

Dr Addison explain say "de plan be say one and two cedi notes go be phased out. Dem no be cost effective."

"Mostly dem dey return torn, soiled and dirty" he add.

Ghana Cedi denominations

In 2007, Ghana phase out old currency to introduce de current Ghana cedi denominations.

De denominations Ghana dey operate be Ghc1, Ghc2, Ghc5, Ghc10, Ghc20, Ghc50, Ghc100 and Ghc200.

De other coins Ghana introduce be 1 pesewa, 10 pesewas, 20 pesewas, 50 pesewas, one cedi and two cedis are coins.