Bobrisky and Tonto Dikeh: Idris Okuneye tell Tonto Dikeh sorry afta dia social media gbas-gbos

14 minutes wey don pass

Wetin we call dis foto, Bobrisky tok say di apology no mean say dem go be friends again

Nigeria Popular cross-dresser, Bobrisky don tok sorry for wetin im bin tok against im 'former best friend' wey be di actress, Tonto Dikeh.

For statement wey im put for social media, di social media influencer wey im real name na Idris Okuneye tok say "I bin humiliate you here so I wan come tok sorry for her say I call you out".

She admit say Tonto Dikeh don help am sometime as im sef don help di actress.

E reveal say dis no mean say dem go turn back to become friends. Dis na as dem don be friends for ten years before dia relationship scata.

So far, Tonto Dikeh neva respond to di apology.

Bobrisky bin don famously call Tonto Dikeh out say she borrow money from am.

Bobrisky end di apology say "to my fans and Tonto fans, I dey sorry say I don disappoint una, abeg forgive me and I promise I no go eva do am again."

Dis present gbas-gbos bin start afta di relationship between Tonto Dikeh and Prince Kpokpogri bin end and Bobrisky start to dey throw shade to di actress.

E reveal say Tonto bin make am dey abuse her ex-husband new wife, Rosy Meurer and say breakup don turn di actress to motivational speaker.

She also tok say di way Tonto bin dey disgrace herself ova di breakup dey sweet am for belle.

Bobrisky also don get quarrel with im former assistant Oye Kyme we tori be say cast am outside for Instagram, also accuse Bobrisky say im bin get relationship with businessman, Mompha.