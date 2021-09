Paternity leave in Nigeria for men go be two weeks - FG

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Paternity leave fit help papa bond wella wit im new pikin

Di Federal Executive Council wey Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo bin preside ova today don approve 14 day paternity leave for civil servants.

Na di head of civil service for di federation, Folasade Yemi-Esan tell dis one give tori pipo at di end of di weekly meeting.

Oga Yemi-Esan tok say di leave go dey calculated based on working days, not calendar days.

E say e dey important so new papa dem go fit bond with dia new borns or adopted pikin.

Howeva for Aaopted pikin dem, e go only dey available for men wey adopt pikin wey dey less dan four months.