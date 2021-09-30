We no ban travellers wey never get Covid 19 vaccine - NCAA

10 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram/flyairpeace

Di Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) don deny tori say di federal goment bin direct say make travellers wey no get proof of vaccination no go enta plane.

Dem tok dis one for inside statement say dem no get any of dat kain directive from di Federal goment through di join bodi.

Dis na afta tori start to dey go round say the ban on pipo wey no get "proof of vaccination" to travel go start for December.

Howeva, dem tok say dem still dey work with di Federal Goment to reduce di way di Coronavirus Delta variant dey spread.

Dis statement dey come even as di Presidential Steering committee on Covid 19 say dem dey expect 3.5 million doses of Pfizer vaccines to land di kontri soon.