Google Search engine celebrate 23 years birthday wit special doodle - See ten tins you fit no know about am

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Google

Google celebrate dia 23 years birthday on Monday 27 September 2021.

Di ogbonge search engine na wetin many pipo dey use across di world and na important part of di internet for many pipo.

To mark dia special day, di company unveil one special cake doodle for dia homepage.

Dis na some interesting tins about di search engine company you fit no sabi.

Two college students Larry Page and Sergey Brin na im start Google. Dem bin wan create one website wey go rank pages based on how many pages dey linked back to dem - just like web.

Di word Google come from di term 'googol', wey be number one followed by a hundred zeroes. Di creators choose am to reflect di huge amount of data wey dem bin dey search through.

Di first ever 'google doodle' (wen Google homepage change to mark important event) dem bin create am for di celebration of di 1998 Burning Man Festival. Di founders bin want make pipo know why dem bin dey out of office.

Some of Google most memorable doodles na to celebrate di discovery of water for Moon, and John Lennon 70th birthday wey be di first ever video doodle.

Google headquarters na Googleplex and e dey based for California Silicon Valley.

Dem store di first Google server for one custom case wey dem use Lego make.

