Google Search engine celebrate 23 years birthday wit special doodle - See ten tins you fit no know about am
Google celebrate dia 23 years birthday on Monday 27 September 2021.
Di ogbonge search engine na wetin many pipo dey use across di world and na important part of di internet for many pipo.
To mark dia special day, di company unveil one special cake doodle for dia homepage.
Dis na some interesting tins about di search engine company you fit no sabi.
- Two college students Larry Page and Sergey Brin na im start Google. Dem bin wan create one website wey go rank pages based on how many pages dey linked back to dem - just like web.
- Di word Google come from di term 'googol', wey be number one followed by a hundred zeroes. Di creators choose am to reflect di huge amount of data wey dem bin dey search through.
- Di first ever 'google doodle' (wen Google homepage change to mark important event) dem bin create am for di celebration of di 1998 Burning Man Festival. Di founders bin want make pipo know why dem bin dey out of office.
- Some of Google most memorable doodles na to celebrate di discovery of water for Moon, and John Lennon 70th birthday wey be di first ever video doodle.
- Google headquarters na Googleplex and e dey based for California Silicon Valley.
- Dem store di first Google server for one custom case wey dem use Lego make.
- Na for July 2001 dem launch Google Image Search and dem get dia inspiration from di green Versace dress wey Jennifer Lopez bin wear for 2000 Grammy Awards. Di dress come become di most popular search query on Google - but e no bin dey possible to see am.
- Google bin first announce dia e-mail service, wey dem call G-mail, on April Fool's Day for 2004. And tori be say, many pipo bin tink say na joke!
- YouTube become part of di Google family for 2006, afta dem buy am for more dan $1.5 billion.
- Dem add di verb 'google' to Merriam-Webster dictionary for 2006, wey dem define as "to use Google search engine to obtain information for di World Wide Web".