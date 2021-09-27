'Tinubu do surgery' - Governor Kayode Fayemi tok why im visit di APC leader for London

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, ROTIMI AKEREDOLU

Ekiti state govnor wey also double as di Chairman of di Nigeria Governors Forum Kayode Fayemi don reveal say di national leader of di All Progressives Congress Bola Tinubu just do surgery as e get health challenges.

Oga Fayemi bin clear di mata for inside one interview wit Arise TV on Sunday.

Recently, plenty APC govnors and politicians don go visit di former Lagos state govnor for London.

Dis plenty visits to London don generate reactions from different quarters as pipo bin dey ask wetin dey hapun.

But oga Fayemi explain say di visits no get anything to do wit 2023 presidential plans but Asiwaju just get surgery and dia visits na to show solidarity and support.

Govnor Fayemi tok say, "I and Akeredolu bin go London togeda to see our leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, but e no get anything to do wit 2023 presidential plans whatsoever. No be di reason why we go there be dat."

"Asiwaju get surgery, di proper and normal behaviour for di part of di kontri where I been comot na wen a friend or elder dey go undergo health challenges, e no go dey proper not to show am solidarity and support."

"Dat na wetin carry us go there, we wan associate ourselves wit am in time of need and as pesin wey be elder, mentor and big figure for our political party, notin dey wrong if we pay am courtesy visit to check how e dey do, and na wetin we go do come back be dat." E explain.

E go be di first official wey go come out in public to speak on Bola Tinubu health mata even though rumours bin spread one time say di politician dey receive treatment for London.

Wia dis foto come from, BABAAJIDE SANWO-OLU

Although di Lagos state Govnor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu wey bin visit di APC leader earlier for London tok say e dey hale and hearty.

Di govnor wey follow tori pipo tok after tori go viral for social media say Tinubu dey sick and e undergo one major surgery for di US, say di tori of di sickness no be true as Asiwaju dey healthy.

"He dey well, he dey healthy and we tok. We tok about wetin dey happun for our party, wetin dey happun for our nation and just to tall am say all dey well." Sanwo-Olu tok.

"I bin go London to see tins for myself, take foto wit am just to clear all di rumour wey dey fly up and down say e dey sick and dey for hospital." E add.

Also for July 31, tok tok pesin to Tinubu, Tunde Rahman for inside statement tok say im oga no get any medical problem wey need hospitalization.

E warn those wey e describe as aproko pipo to stop to dey spread fake news.

"Anytime e travel out of di kontri, di next tin some mischievous pipo go tok na say e dey sick, e dey hospital or don die." Tunde tok.

Wia dis foto come from, NIGERIA GOVERNMENT

At least over 30 politicians don visit oga Tinubu in di last two months, starting form Di President, Muhammadu Buhari, Lagos state Govnor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Kano state Govnor, Umar Abdullahi Ganduje, Ogun state Govnor, Dapo Abiodun, Ondo state Govnor, Rotimi Akeredolu, Ekiti state Govnor, Kayode Fayemi, among odas.

Oda politicians wey also don visit Tinubu for London include House of Representatives Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, former Ogun state govnor, Ibikunle Amosun, former govnor of Borno state, Kashim Shettima, among odas.

Di last time wey oga Tinubu bin dey active for Nigeria public na for March during im annual colloquium wey e dey always organize every year on im birthday to discuss issues wey dey affect di kontri and find way forward.

Di colloquium dey always attract plenty ogbonge Nigerians every year, particularly politicians but for dis year, many of dem join online sake of wetin dem describe as 'bad weather'.