Will Smith and Jada Pinkett marriage: Di Hollywood star reveal more about dia relationship

42 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Smith reveal for one recent interview with GQ Magazine say at first dia romance dey monogamous.

But dey later open dia relationship afta finding out dat dem both "dey miserable and clearly something need to change" afta one argument on Pinkett Smith 40th birthday.

Last year, news about di couple marriage make headline afta Pinkett Smith reveal say she get one kain "entanglement" with rapper August Alsina while she bin dey separated from her husband.

To address wetin many pipo dey think say im na 'suffer head husband' wey Pinkett Smith cheat on am and to explain dia decision to open up dia marriage, Will Smith tok for di interview say;

"Jada neva believe in conventional marriage."

"Jada get family members wey get unconventional relationship. So she grow up in a way wey dey very different from how I grow up..."

Will Smith say dem get 'endless discussion' about wetin be relational perfection? Wetin be di perfect way to interact as a couple?

"We don give each oda trust and freedom, with di belief say everybody need to find dia own way. And marriage for us no fit be prison. And I no suggest our road for anybody. I no suggest dis road for anybody."

"But di experiences wey di freedoms we don give one anoda... and di unconditional support, to me, na di highest definition of love."