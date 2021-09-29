BBNaija S6: Pere win brand new Innoson IVM Caris motor

45 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram/@pereegbiofficial

Big Brother Naija Season six 'Shine Ya Eye' housemate, Pere Egbi don win brand new IVM Innoson motor.

Big Brother give dis announcement afta Pere first di remaining five housemates wey participate for di Innoson vehicle motor challenge to complete di task.

Dis challenge dey happun just five days before di end of di Big Brother Naija reality show.

How Pere take win di task

Wia dis foto come from, Big Brother Naija

Di challenge wey happun on Tuesday, day 66 of di show involve one task wia di housemates need to fill one bucket with keys, dey call am di Iron Fisher challenge.

For di game, dem hang six buckets with rope and ask di housemates to collect keys with one hook and put dem inside dia own buckets.

Di first housemate wey im bucket fall because of di weight of di keys na im go win di car.

As di game start, Whitemoney mistakenly hit im keys for di bucket and e come fall. Dis come make am lose out from di game.

Wia dis foto come from, Big Brother Naija

Di oda housemates still continue to fill dia buckets but Pere bucket na di first to fall sake of di weight of di stone.

Biggie come declare Pere di winner and di housemates come open di brand new car wey dey decorated with balloons and ribbons.

Dem go handover di brand new car give Pere afta di end of di reality show on October 3.

Wia dis foto come from, Big Brother Naija

Pere and Angel bin join di Big Brother Naija 'Shine Ya Eye' Finalist on Monday afta dem partake for di 'Double Jeorpardy' game wey involve di task to dismantle some sets of toy trucks and count di pieces.