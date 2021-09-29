Chike Akunyili: Dora Akunyili husband die afta unknown gunmen shot am

Dr. Chike Akunyili husband to late Prof. Dora Akunyili don die afta some unknown gunmen shot am.

For now, no official statement don come from di Police or di Family concerning wetin happun but di news dey spread for almost all over Anambra state.

Videos of how Dr Chike Akunyili dey struggle for im life afta di gunmen attack dey circulate for some social media platforms.

Reports from local media say Dr Akunyili bin dey return back to Enugu from one meeting inside Onitsha wen di gunmen begin shoot im motor, kill am instantly with im driver and police orderly.

Di incident happun for Umuoji inside Idemili North Local Goment Area of Anambra State on Tuesday evening, according to local media.

Before im death, Dr Chike dey run St Leo Hospital, wey be one of di biggest inside Enugu.

E graduate with first class and spend im professional career dey treat citizens across di kontri, including many on charitable grounds.