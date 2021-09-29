Osun bank robbery: Police dey trail robbers wey go operate for iragbiji

Nigeria Police don tok say dem dey find di pipo wey go tiff for one bank for Iragbiji community of Boripe local government in Osun state yesterday afternoon.

For statement wey police release, dem say "some Armed robbers wey dia number dey like twenty bin come in commando style wit about four vehicles and begin attack Iragbiji Divisional Police Headquarters and one Bank for Iragbiji at di same time."

Di robbers bin dey shoot and launch explosive devices sake of attempt to disorganize, reduce power and destabilize di police wey bin enter gun battle wit dem as dem dey rob one bank for di same time.

''As a result, some part of Divisional Police Headquarters spoil. Di dare devils bin also shoot at one Police Armoured Personnel Carrier tyres wit explosive devices''. "Di tiffs bin blow off di security door of di bank wit dynamite so dem go fit enter, dem also spoil ATM machine but dem no gree see chance break into di bank strong room.

Dis na di second time in di last four months wey robbers go attempt to rob bank for Osun state.

Two police inspector die

Police say e dey very unfortunate say dem loose one Inspector Ogunbiyi Ahmed and Inspector Odeyemi Ayinla for di incident, while dem dey pursue di bandits wey dey try japa.

According to di statement, as di robbers see policemen comprising police tactical teams wit local security outfits bin sharpaly engage dem for one fierce gun battle.

Di tif bin japa and abandon dia unexploded dynamites and two of their motor.

Police say dem believe di robbers go don escape wit plenti injuries.

Police beg Osun pipo to collabo wit dem to catch di tifs

''Di Commissioner of Police CP Olawale Olokode, beg good people of di State to cooperate and collaborate wit police by giving quick and better informate to stop all criminal activities before e happen

"Sake of 'Prevention better pass cure', as one adage tok."