Nana Ampadu: Ghana highlife legend die at age 76

36 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Nana Ampadu

De death of Ghanaian highlife legend, Nana Ampadu at age 76 dey mark major loss to de music industry in de West African state.

On Tuesday September 28, 2021 family of de late Nana Ampadu reveal say he die on admission for de Intensive Care Unit of Legon Hospital.

Music enthusiasts claim say over de period of en career he compose over 800 songs, wey he produce some of de most popular highlife tracks in Ghana.

1963: Entry into music

Nana Ampadu form "African Brothers Band" in 1963 together wit another musical legend Eddie Donkor.

By 1967, he shoot into de limelight after en release Ebi Te Yie which dey mean "Some Dey Live Well Seated."

Music lovers at de time claim say he release de song as criticism of de governing National Liberation Council at de time.

He subsequently leave de music scene after de end of military rule.

In 1973 he win nationwide music competition wey dem crown am "Singer-in-Chief" for Ghana.

Music and Politics

Despite en huge talent, de musician never shy away from politics which usually be controversial.

He compose song about Jerry John Rawlings ahead of de 1992 general elections.

De campaign song which talk about de background of Rawlings as half-Scottish, Rawlings proved to win de first elections under de Fourth Republic of Ghana.

He also join campaign platforms of de NPP in de later days of en life, predicting victory for incumbent President Nana Akufo-Addo.

Songwriter, composer den creator

Most songs wey Nana Ampadu write still dey remain classical Ghanaian tunes which dey form part of de culture and identity of de country.

Some of en hit songs be popular Obra, which come turn theme song for one of popular Akan Drama shows aired on national TV.