South African president Cyril Ramaphosa announce new Covid-19 vaccine certificate

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, AFP

South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa don announce one new Covid-19 vaccine certificate, wey e say go ease travel and access to events wey need proof of vaccination.

For one speech for TV, e say e bin press Britain to relax travel restrictions wey dem impose on im kontri after im discuss di matter wit Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

"Streamlining and standardising proof of vaccine go also go long way to get some number of international travel restrictions both from and into our kontri eased," na so di president tok, but e no tok di time of di roll out.

"We bin agree say di decision of dis nature suppose dey inform by science, and we dey hopeful of one positive outcome when di issue come up for review in di coming days by dia scientists."

Di kontri ease Covid-19 restrictions

Oga Ramaphosa also remove covid restrictions.

E reduce di number of hours of nationwide curfew now in place from midnight to 4am.

E end ban on weekend sales of alcohol and allow larger public gathering.