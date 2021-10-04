Whatsapp down: Facebook down, Instagram down too as social media network experience blackout

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Three social media apps Facebook, Instagram and Whatsapp don experience down time all over di world for one major outage.

Di three mediums wey dey serve as centre of connect for millions of pipo especially young ones bin go off late dis afternoon.

For Twitter, Facebook tok-tok person Andy Stone say, "We dey aware say some pipo dey get trouble to access our apps and products. We dey work to get tins back to normal as sharpaly as possible, and we apologize for any wahala."

Dis outage dey happen hours after one former Facebook whistleblower wey dey responsible for many bombshell leaks bin show face.

Frances Haugen wey bin work as product manager on di civic integrity team for Facebook, bin tok for interview on Sunday.

She say di document she bin leak prove say Facebook many times dey prioritise "growth over safety".

She explain say facebook dey like do ojoro as na only di tin wey go profit dem dem dey like post and no dey reason weda e dey good or not.

Facebook bin say di leak-leak informate dey misleading and no too tok about positive research wey di company dey do.

Wetin Sabi pipo tok about di matter

Online network experts dey tok say e fit be one error wit DNS, or di domain name system, for Facebook sites.

DNS dey like one address book or phone book for di internet, wey point web browsers to di computer system wey dey serve di website dem look for.

Ealier dis year,gbege wit DNS bin lead to widespread outage of several major sites.

For one of those times, e bin show say di blackout bin sele as one single customer of one widely-used service wey change settings, trigger one software bug wey affect one huge number of websites.