Dora Akunyili husband Chike Akunyili death: Five things we know about di killing of late ex-NAFDAC DG spouse

47 minutes wey don pass

Residents of Anambra state dey in shock sake of di death of Dr. Chike Akunyili husband to late Prof. Dora Akunyili.

Gunmen shoot and kill oga Akunyili for south east of Nigeria.

Late Prof. Dora Akunyili na former Director General of National Agency for Food & Drug Administration (NAFDAC) and minister of Information.

Dis na di breakdown of wetin we know about oga Akunyilli death.

1. Where di incident happen?

Di incident happun on Tuesday September 28, 2021.

And na for Umuoji inside Idemili North Local Goment Area of Anambra State e happun , according to local media.

2. Wetin di family tok about im death?

Son of di late doctor tell BBC say Dr Akunyili bin dey return to Enugu from one meeting to honour e wife inside Onitsha wen di gunmen begin shoot im motor, kill am instantly with im driver and police orderly.

3. Wetin police tok?

Wia dis foto come from, Nigeria Police

Di Commissioner of Police for Anambra state, Tony Olufu visit di scene of di attack on Wednesday.

Oga Olufu order di tactical commanders of di command to sharpely put an end di madness for di state.

4. Wetin IPOB tok about di death of late Dora Akunyili husband?

Di proscribed Indigenous Pipo of Biafra (IPOB) don react.

IPOB, say dem no get hand inside im death.

Dem tok dis one for inside statement dem release on Wednesday 29 September 2021.

"We no get issues wit Chike Akunyili and no be we kill am, those wey dem behind dis must stop dis and stop to dey use IPOB name." Dem tok.

5. Nigeria Senate pay tribute to Dr Chike Akunyili

Lawmakers for senate on Wednesday observe one minute silence in honour of late Dr. Chike Akunyili as dem begin plenary on Wednesday 29, 2021 for di kontri capital Abuja.

Di South eastern part of Nigeria in recent times dey experience violent attacks from gunmen wey authorities neva fit identify - most of di incidents na hit and run attacks.