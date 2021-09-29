Dora Akunyili husband Dr Chike Akunyili death plus timeline of odas wey die on di same 'bloody' day in separate attacks for Anambra state

Wia dis foto come from, Nigerian police

Anambra State Govnor Willie Obiano don announce N20 million naira reward for information on di pipo wey dey cause kasala for di state.

Dis one dey come afta report of di murder of Dr. Chike Akunyili, husband to late Prof. Dora Akunyili wey 'unknown gunmen' shoot and kill for Idemili North Local Government area of di state.

Di govnor say im receive security briefing say dem attack offices of some political parties, branded campaign vehicles and kill some pipo wey occupy dem. Govnor Willie Obiano wey address press conference a day afta di bloody incident for di state wey kill di doctor, say at least 10 pipo die between 26th and 28th of September for di state.

Di govnor ask all citizens of Anambra State to join forces with goment to confront di common enemy.

"To reinforce our commitment and seriousness on dis issue, I on behalf of di State Government, wish to announce a twenty million Naira (N20,000,000.00) reward for any useful information leading to di arrest of di perpetrators of dis heinous attacks on our State. Di pipo behind dis must be unmasked and brought to book." E tok.

Wia dis foto come from, Anambra state goment Wetin we call dis foto, Govnor Willie Obiano address press conference a day afta di bloody incidents for di state, e say at least 10 pipo die between 26th and 28th of September for di state.

Di murder of di late Dr Akunyili hapun on di 28th of September, 2021. According to police for di state, di attack wey claim di doctor life no be di only one wey hapun. According to dem, dat day na bloody day for Anambra state.

See di timeline of di attacks wey hapun dat day.

Wia dis foto come from, Others

28 September: Dr. Chike Akunyili husband to late Prof. Dora Akunyili die afta some unknown gunmen shoot am. Di incident happun for Umuoji inside Idemili North Local Goment Area of Anambra State on Tuesday evening, according to local media. Son of di late doctor tell BBC say Dr Akunyili bin dey return to Enugu from one meeting to honour e wife inside Onitsha wen di gunmen begin shoot im motor, kill am instantly with im driver and police orderly.

Dr. Chike Akunyili husband to late Prof. Dora Akunyili die afta some unknown gunmen shoot am. Di incident happun for Umuoji inside Idemili North Local Goment Area of Anambra State on Tuesday evening, according to local media. Son of di late doctor tell BBC say Dr Akunyili bin dey return to Enugu from one meeting to honour e wife inside Onitsha wen di gunmen begin shoot im motor, kill am instantly with im driver and police orderly. Hoodlums attack a team of Police Operatives attached to Aguata Area Command at about 2pm of 28/09/2021 while dem dey on routine patrol duty along Ezinifite/Igboukwu road, dem set di patrol vehicle on fire, nobody die for dis attack.

Gunmen attack one pesin at about 5pm along Oko road. Dem set di vehicle of the victim ablaze, dem, leave am with a bullet wound and escape. Di victim wey dem rescue and take go hospital dey respond to treatment.

At about 4pm of 28/09/2021 gunmen wey bin dey attempt to snatch one Lexus 350 from di driver along Agulu Road, shoot am. Di attackers abandon di victim and di car and run. Dem rush di victim immediately go hospital, but doctors confam am dead.

At about 5pm along Nkpor round about, gunmen attack and shoot dead Police Inspector wey dem attach to a dem also behead one man authorities never fit identify.

Wia dis foto come from, Nigerian police Wetin we call dis foto, Police for di site of one of di attacks

All dis attacks dey happen five weeks to di governorship election for di state - di Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) fix 6 November for di election.