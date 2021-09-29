Kaduna state to shut down telecommunication, ban okada plus oda security measures dem put to fight bandits

Wia dis foto come from, NASir el-Rufai/Facebook

Kaduna state dey plan to shutdown telecommunications service for di state.

Di state govnor Nasiru el-Rufai say dem get advice from di "military and oda security agencies to shutdown telecommunication service for some local goment areas" but dem dey wait for for di security agencies to tell dem which specific areas and wen.

E also add say, dem don get permission from di federal goment to go ahead wit di shutdown.

In addition to di telecommunication shutdown, beginning from Thursday 30, September, changes go dey for di way public transport dey take operate for di state.

From Thursday till di next three months, na complete ban on Okada - weda na for public transport or for personal purpose.

Ban dey on di possession of or wielding of dangerous weapons.

Keke or Marwa get permission to operate only from 6am to 7pm.

All keke must to remove curtain.

Inside 30 days, all commercial motor must dey painted in Yellow and black colour.

Taxi charter must to cari yellow and black stripes.

No more selling of petrol for jerry-cam or any container at all for Birnin Gwari, Chikun, Igabi, Kachia, Kagarko and Kajuru local goments.

Wetin you need to know about telecommunication shutdown

Di shutdown na for di whole state?

Di shutdown of telecommunication service no go be for di whole state.

Areas wey go dey affected na border areas between Kaduna and Zamfara and Katsina state.

Dis according to di govnor na becos from di two states dey cross enta local goment areas for kaduna to make calls and ask for ransome.

Wen dem go start and wia and wia e go affect?

Goment say even dem neva sabi exactly wen di shutdown go begin or which areas e go affect.

And although dem know which local goments e go affect, Govnor el-Rufai say: "I no go mention di local goments wey dey affected."

How long e go last?

E neva clear how long di shutdown go last.

Just like di goment neva know exactly wen di shutdown go begin, dem no get idea for how long e go last before connection go return.

Informate wey BBC Pidgin get be say di security committee wey dey in charge of dis plan go meet tomorrow.

Oda states wey shutdown telecommunications

Aside from di north east region of Nigeria wey telecommunications don dey down for long time sake of Boko Haram insurgency, goment also shut am down for Zamfara and Katsina.

Although di idea na to make am difficult for di kidnappers for dis two states, e be like dem find way to tackle dis problem.

Oga el-Rufai say as dem shutdown telecommunications for dis two state wey bandits dey worry too much, some of di bandits dey cross enta Kaduna local goments wey get boundary wit di two states to make call.

"No doubt, di bandits and criminals dey depend on telecommunications to communicate wit dia informants and relatives of di kidnap victims to demand ransom."