Dora Akunyili husband: DSS deny killing of Dr Chike Akunyili

Department of State Services (DSS) don deny allegation wey say dia operatives kill Dr Chike Akunyili.

For one statement from di Public Relations Officer, Department of State Services, National Headquarters, Dr Peter Afunanya, DSS say dem go track down those wey dey behind di murder.

"Di attention of di Service don dey drawn to di allegation dat dia operatives kill Dr Chike Akunyili."

"Also, di Service dey alerted to one social media video wey claim say 'Nigerian DSS' murder security escorts for Nkpor, Anambra State on 28th September, 2021."

"Di service hereby deny all dis allegations and wish to clearly state say dem dey fake and illogical. No basis for di DSS to kill di medical doctor or fellow law enforcement agents."

Di Department of State Services add say dem cherish life and believe in di rule of law.

DSS also advise pipo for public to dey careful of false tori from those pipo wey wan use DSS to cover up dia bad crime.

"Meanwhile, di Service and sister agencies no go stop to track down those wey dey behind di breakdown of law and order for parts of di kontri with di plan to bring dem to justice."

On Tuesday, 28th September, gunmen kill Dr Chike, di husband to di former Director-General of di National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), late Prof Dora Akunyili.

Di incident happun for Umuoji inside Idemili North Local Goment Area of Anambra State, according to local media.

And dis don cause different speculations for Nigeria as pipo begin point accusing finger upandan for social media.

Anambra state police oga, Tony Olufu wey visit di scene of di attack tok say dem go sharperly put an end to di madness for di state.

How President Buhari React

Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari don express deep sadness ova di killing of Dr Chike Akunyili.

For one statement from im Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, di president tok say e share di pain of di offspring of Prof and Dr Akunyili, dia families and friends.

President Buhari tok say e get fond memories of working with di late Dora Akunyili for di Petroleum Trust Fund (PTF), adding dat;

"Nigerians no go ever forget di memory of di amazon, wey distinguish herself as courageous, dependable and patriotic citizen."

Di President advise security agencies and leaders of thought to work harder to end di violence on innocent Nigerians.

E promise di families wey lose dia loved ones say di pipo wey do dis bad crime go face both di judgment of man, and dat of God.

How Anambra state Governor, Willie Obiano react

Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano place N20m reward for those wey fit provide information on who kill Dr Chike Akunyili.

Governor Obiano, say di state goment decision na to drive home dia concern to how dis mata dey serious well-well.

E condemn in very strong terms, di violence wey don dey happun for Anambra state fo di past few days.

"Since last weekend, some armed pesin don unleash terror with sporadic attacks on innocent citizens for various parts of di State."

"Between Sunday 26th and 28th September, 2021 attacks on citizens for Oko, Agulu, Obosi, Nkpor, Nnobi, Nnewi and oda places don leave 10 pipo dead including one illustrious son of dis State, Dr Chike Akunyili."