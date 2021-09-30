Nigeria @ 61: Goment declare October 1, as Public holiday to mark di kontri 61st Independence celebration

Wia dis foto come from, Presidency Wetin we call dis foto, On October 1, 1960 Nigeria declare im independence from British colonial rule

Nigeria Federal goment don declare Friday, October 1, as public holiday to mark di kontri 61st Independence anniversary Celebration.

Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola na im make di announcement on behalf of di Federal goment.

E congratulate all Nigerians for dis year celebration and say goment dey committed to tackle and end all di kontri challenges.

"A kontri of about 200 million and above pipo wey natural talent, grit and passion dey shine like di precious diamond wey we be", na so e tok

"Nigerians dey sparkle like diamonds for pack, weda na Academics, Business, Innovation, Music, Movie, Entertainment, Fashion and culture. We be di leading black nation for di whole world and no doubt Africa pride and beacon of hope" Aregbesola add.

On October 1, 1960 Nigeria, Africa most populous nation declare im independence from British colonial rule.

How Nigeria go celebrate 61st Independence anniversary Celebration?

Di Minister confirm say, to celebrate Nigeria 61 Independence Anniversary dey necessary, but add say di safety of kontri pipo na di President major concern, especially wit COVID-19 third Delta variant wey still dey worry.

So e say dis year celebration go happun but without di usual serere.

Aregbesola use di opportunity to wish Nigerians fruitful independence celebration.

E still remind kontri pipo of wetin di founding fathers tok, wia dem say in spite of di difference in faith, tribe and tongue dem bin come together for Nigeria independence.

For di end of im statement e tell kontri pipo say "We must work together to make Nigeria great." Aregbesola tok.

Tori be say di activities to mark di 61st Independence Day celebration bin start on Sunday 26 wit Thanksgiving service for Abuja.