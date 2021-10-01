Mahangar Zamani: BBC Hausa go launch new YouTube show for women and younger audiences

17 minutes wey don pass

'Mahangar Zamani' na one new YouTube show from di BBC Hausa team for young women.

Di show go start on October 2.

Di 25-minute TV programme wey go show once bi weekly go focus on topics wey dey trend wey young pipo dey tok about.

Madina Maishanu, go host dis unique programme and she go torchlight issues wey dem dey discuss across social and traditional media.

Madina na multimedia journalist wey be part of di BBC Hausa social media team.

She say "to be di host of Mahangar Zamaini na dream come true for me. I love wetin di show go bring and di opportunity wey e go give us to find ansas."

Link to di programme Mahangar Zamaini go also dey for BBC Hausa YouTube and Facebook page so you go fit access am wen you want.

Editor of Hausa Service, Aliyu Tanko say: "Di idea of di programme na to give young pipo and women voice to tok about dia place for modern society. We wan give our audiences fresh opportunity to freely debate important topics."

Di service go upload Mahangar Zamani for 10am on October 2nd and afta dat, bi weekly.