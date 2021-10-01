Nigeria at 61: President Muhammadu Buhari speech as Nigeria mark Independence Day

Nigeria President, Muhammadu Buhari go address im citizens as di kontri celebrate 61 years of independence on Friday October 1st, 2021.

Meanwhile, Nigeria goment declare Friday, October 1, as public holiday to mark di kontri 61st Independence anniversary Celebration.

Di kontri Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola na im make di announcement on behalf of di Federal goment.

"Dis year celebration go dey without di usual serere because di goment dey concern about di safety of Nigeria especially with di Covid-19 third Delta variant wey still dey worry," na so di Minister tok