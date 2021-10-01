Australia announce reopen of international border - See wetin you need to know

Australia go reopen dia international border from November and dis go give long-awaited freedoms to vaccinated citizens plus dia relatives.

Since March 2020, Australia bin get some of di world strictest border rules - even banning dia own pipo from leaving di kontri.

Some pesin bin praise di policy for helping to reduce Covid-19, but e don also separate families.

"Na time to give Australians dia lives back," PM Scott Morrison tok.

Pipo go dey eligible to travel wen dia state vaccination rate hit 80%, e tell one press briefing on Friday.

Wetin you need to know

Travel no go immediately dey open to foreigners, but di goment tok say dem dey work "towards welcoming tourists back to our shores".

At present, pipo fit leave Australia only for exceptional reasons like essential work or visiting relative wey dey at di point of dying.

Entry dey permitted for citizens and odas with exemptions, but tight limit dey on arrival numbers. Dis don leave tens of thousands stranded overseas.

Oga Morrison tok say dem go phase out di Australia mandatory 14-day hotel quarantine - wey dey cost each traveller A$3,000 (£1,600; $2,100).

Dis go dey replaced by seven days of home quarantine for vaccinated travellers. Wen dem later give unvaccinated travellers permission to enter, dem must do 14 days.

Demand for flights dey expected to dey high and airlines don already warn of delays in resuming services.

Sydney, Melbourne and Canberra dey currently for lockdown sake of outbreaks of di virus.

Dis don help cause one surge for di vaccine uptake in recent months.

New South Wales - wey include Sydney - dey on track to be first state to cross di 80% threshold, in few weeks time. Victoria - wey contain Melbourne - no dey far behind.

But states like Queensland and Western Australia don threatened to keep dia borders closed until vaccine rates dey higher.