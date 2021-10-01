Wike react to Fani-Kayode defection, im advise to Goodluck Jonathan on next move plus reaction to oda national issues

Dem no support media player for your device

Wike react to Fani-Kayode defection, im advise to Goodluck Jonathan on next move plus reaction to oda national issues

17 minutes wey don pass

Rivers state Govnor, Nyesom Wike say im and di former Aviation minister Femi Fani-Kayode wey just defect from di opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP to di ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, no be friends.

Di govnor tok for inside exclusive interview with BBC Pidgin where im bin dey react to di defection say di former minister no be pesin wey even bin dey useful for di PDP before.

"I no know why pipo dey say e dey shock dem, you see no be everybody wey dey tok you go take imtok, some pipo dey tok so dem go find dem something to chop, some na so make dem save dem from problem wey dem get dats if at all dem go be saved. Me and Femi no be friends, im say one of di govnors wey e dey reach, na Rivers state, e know say e no go fit reach me, we no dey gel, e no go work, I no dey like artificial tins, me and Femi no dey tok.

"Femi wey dey tok, e come from Osun , which day e win Osun, no be im be spokesman for Jonathan campaign, wetin e don help PDP do?" Wike tok.

On di rumour of di defection of di former president of Nigeria, Goodluck Jonathan, Govnor Wike say if e get chance, e go advise am not to tink am.

"If I see di former president I go ask am say, oga wetin I hear? Make you no go anywhere oh, dis pipo wan spoil di remaining reputation wey you get. Dis pipo no like you, you suppose know dem well-well. Dem no like you. Wetin dis pipo never do, wetin dem never tok about you, dat tin wey dem don tok e don change? Wetin APC dey do na to bring pipo from PDP wen dem bring dem, dem destroy dem so dem no get anywhere to go again. I respect di former president and I know say e be man of integrity. E no go just begin jump, if I get way to advise am I go tell am not make dat mistake, if e wan run fro president make e do am under PDP," Wike tok.

On question of weda e get interest to run for 2023 as presidential candidate under di PDP, Govnor Wike say im first and main interest now na to build di party.

Govnor Wike also chook mouth for di palava of di party former national chairman wey dem suspend, Uche Secondus, according to Wike, Secondus bin dey run di party enta ground so e follow for pipo wey tok say make dem remove am afta im ward suspend am and im happy with di decision.

"E get di time wey I deny say I no get hand, dem suspend am e no dey do well, dem suspend am e no dey do well and I happy as dem do so. E get di tim wey I tell you say my hand no dey, I no hide am I know and I support am becos e no dey do well, if we leave am dis party go die dats why I say as di ward remove am, state approve am." Wike tok.

Reacting to di recent murder of Dr Chike Akunyili, husband to di late Director-General of di National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, NAFDAC, Wike blame federal goment on di issue of insecurity, say dem never take am seriously.

"Di kain of insecurity in Nigeria don too much, no day you go wake up wey you no hear say pesin don die, not death pertaining to sickness but dem kill am like say no security, wetin I go blame Anambra state govnor for? Govnors dey try to see how dem go fit put security but sometimes di federal government dey sabotage dem just like me wey dem sabotage well-well."

On di issue of di recent controversy around who suppose collect di Value Added Tax, VAT, between di state and federal goment, di govnor respond to statement of di northern govnor's forum wey say e move to challenge di legality of dat issue for court go lead to confusion and multiple taxation.