Nigeria at 61: Interesting Fotos of how Nigerians celebrate independence day

42 minutes wey don pass

Wetin we call dis foto, Some group of young pipo for Kano dress in white and green wit shirts wey carry message

Nigerians dey celebrate di kontri 61st independence day on Friday 1 October.

Federal goment bin declare di day as public holiday.

Dis year celebration happun but without di usual serere and na sake of COVID-19 concerns.

Nigeria Minister for Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola say, to celebrate Nigeria 61 Independence Anniversary dey necessary, but add say di safety of kontri pipo na di President major concern, especially wit COVID-19 third Delta variant wey still dey worry.

Di activities to mark di 61st Independence Day celebration bin start on Sunday 26 wit Thanksgiving service for Abuja.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and im wife attend di service wit Christian leaders.

BBC Pidgin bin visit some areas and dis na wetin we see.

Wetin we call dis foto, Women we see for road dey come from di national parade ground for Abuja

Wetin we call dis foto, Nigferia at 60 celebration for Abuja

Wetin we call dis foto, One man dey hold Nigerian Flag for Abuja

Wetin we call dis foto, Empty street for Imo state sake of Sit-at-home order

Wetin we call dis foto, Protest happun on Independence day for Lagos as some group bin demand better Nigeria