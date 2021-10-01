Nigeria Minister for Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola say, to celebrate Nigeria 61 Independence Anniversary dey necessary, but add say di safety of kontri pipo na di President major concern, especially wit COVID-19 third Delta variant wey still dey worry.
Di activities to mark di 61st Independence Day celebration bin start on Sunday 26 wit Thanksgiving service for Abuja.
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and im wife attend di service wit Christian leaders.
BBC Pidgin bin visit some areas and dis na wetin we see.