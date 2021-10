Russian Royal Wedding: See pictures as Grand Duke George Romanov and Rebecca Bettarini do first royal wedding in ova 100 years

23 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Grand Duke George Mikhailovich Romanov's great-grandfather fled Russia during the Bolshevik revolution

One descendent of Russia Romanov monarchy, wey dem topple for di 1917 revolution, don marry in a lavish ceremony for St Petersburg.

Grand Duke George Mikhailovich Romanov and im fiancée Rebecca Virginia Bettarini tie di knot on Friday.

Foreign guests include Prince Rudolph and Princess Tilsim of Liechtenstein, and former Bulgarian royalty full ground.

Oga Mikhailovich great-grandfather, Grand Duke Kirill Vladimirovich, bin run comot Russia during di Bolshevik revolution.

Russian Orthodox clergy na im conduct di elaborate ceremony for Saint Isaac's cathedral.

Di guest list of around 1,500 pipo include prominent names like Konstantin Malofeyev, one monarchist and billionaire wit close ties to di Kremlin, and Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.

Oga Romanov, wey be 40, study for Oxford but don spend di majority of im life for France.

Im don work for di European Parliament and Russian mining giant, Norilsk Nickel.

See fotos from di wedding:

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Grand Duke George Mikhailovich Romanov (L) dey welcome Victoria Romanovna Bettarini accompanied by her papa, Roberto Bettarini,

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Grand Duke George Mikhailovich Romanov, 40, and im Italian fiance Rebecca Virginia Bettarini, 39, say dia vows at di Saint Isaac's cathedral for di former imperial capital Saint Petersburg

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Russia hold first royal wedding, on October 1, 2021 since di 1917 Bolshevik revolution topple di Romanov monarchy

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Romanov mama, Grand Duchess Maria Vladimirovna of Russia, na di self-proclaimed heir to Russia imperial throne

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Russian Orthodox clergy conductdi elaborate ceremony