BBNaija S6: When be Big Brother Naija 2021 final? Time, & di winner prize money - see all di details

Fans of Nigeria biggest reality television show Big Brother Naija go on Sunday, October 3, 2021 find out di winner of di Shine Ya Eye season.

Afta 72 days, wit plenty evictions and twists dis season, only one pesin go walk away wit di grand prize.

Out of di 26 housemates wey bin enta Biggie house dis season na only six remain.

Whitemoney, Liquorose, Pere, Cross, Angel and Emmanuel na di finalist for dis season.

One of dis six housemates go become di winner of di Shine Ye Eye season.

Big Brother na reality game show where a group of pipo go live inside one house without any access to di real world.

Di show dey use audio and visual devices to monitor di housemates 24-hours as dem dey compete for different tasks, nominations to survive elimination to stay for di house.

Through fans votes, na im di organizers dey take decide who go stay for di house or go.

For di finale na di same tin go happun, di housemates wit di highest votes from di fans go win di top prize.

Dis na eviritin you need to know about di Big Brother 2021 final.

When be Big Brother Naija 2021 final?

According to di organizers of di show Multichoice Nigeria, di year final go happun on Sunday October 3.

And e go dey live for Dstv channel 198, GOtv channel 29 (Channel 129 for Ghana and Channel 329 for Uganda).

What time di finale go start?

Di live eviction show go start by 7pm Nigerian time (8pm CAT) on Sunday on di 24/7 BBNaija channels - DStv channel 198 & GOtv channel 2.

And na di host Ebuka Obi- Uchendu go present di show wit a host of musical performance from some ogbonge musicians for Nigeria.

Also e dey possible say di organisers go bring in all di evicted housemates dis season but dat one dem neva confam am yet.

Wetin be dis season prize money?

Dis season winner go walk away wit di ogbonge grand prize of N90m grand prize.

Di N90m grand prize include N30m cash prize, cash in Abeg digital wallet, bitcoins courtesy Patricia, one two-bedroom apartment courtesy RevolutionPlus Property, a top of di range SUV from Nigerian automaker, Innoson Motors and a trip for two wey Travelbeta package.

