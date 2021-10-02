Doctors discover kilogram of nails, screws and knives inside man stomach

42 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, TASS via Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Nuts and bolts. File photo

Doctors remove more than one kilogram of nails, screws, nuts and knives from di stomach of one Lithuanian man.

Dis na according to reports from local media.

Im bin don dey swallow metal objects for one month afta im quit alcohol, doctors tok.

Some of di objects wey doctors comot from im belly afta surgery for one Klaipeda University Hospital na 10cm (4in) long, according to Lithuania LRT public broadcaster.

Surgeon Sarunas Dailidenas call am "unique case".

According to di doctor, usually about 80 percent. foreign bodies wey enta human body dey comot naturally.

But for dis case dem comot about 10-20% of di metal objects wit tube.

Dem tok say pipo wit dis kain case need do surgery.

Di doctor wey perform di surgery say "Dat amount of these foreign bodies dey unique.

We also perform di operation because we get clinical suspicion say all dia foreign bodies don perforate or, in oda words, tear di stomach."

Di emergency operation take three hours.

Dem bin bring di man for inside ambulance wit severe abdominal pain to di hospital on di Baltic Sea coast.