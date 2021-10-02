Doctors discover kilogram of nails, screws and knives inside man stomach
Doctors remove more than one kilogram of nails, screws, nuts and knives from di stomach of one Lithuanian man.
Dis na according to reports from local media.
Im bin don dey swallow metal objects for one month afta im quit alcohol, doctors tok.
Some of di objects wey doctors comot from im belly afta surgery for one Klaipeda University Hospital na 10cm (4in) long, according to Lithuania LRT public broadcaster.
Surgeon Sarunas Dailidenas call am "unique case".
According to di doctor, usually about 80 percent. foreign bodies wey enta human body dey comot naturally.
But for dis case dem comot about 10-20% of di metal objects wit tube.
Dem tok say pipo wit dis kain case need do surgery.
Di doctor wey perform di surgery say "Dat amount of these foreign bodies dey unique.
We also perform di operation because we get clinical suspicion say all dia foreign bodies don perforate or, in oda words, tear di stomach."
For one article (in Lithuanian), tori pipo for LRT publish one foto from di Klaipeda University Hospital wey show di surgical tray full of metal objects .
Di emergency operation take three hours.
Dem bin bring di man for inside ambulance wit severe abdominal pain to di hospital on di Baltic Sea coast.
Report now be say di man don dey for stable condition, and dem dey monitor am for Klaipeda University Hospital.