BBNaija 2021: Liquorose high for di last Saturday Night party as Biggie bring all di evicted housemates

24 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Big Brother

Music, dance, alcohol and good vibes dat na di mood of di last Saturday night party for Big Brother Naija house.

Di theme for di party according to Big Brother na 'champions party' and housemates no disappoint,

Di ladies slay wit dia outfit and di guys look sharp too, as dem dance di night away.

Dis na some of di highlights of di 'Shine Ya Eye' season party.

Biggie bring back di evicted housemates

All 20 housemates wey bin don chop eviction dis season come back di show for di Saturday night party wey happun inside di arena.

Biggie divide di arena into two parts di evicted housemates bin dey one side while di finalist dey for anoda side.

Although dem fit see each oda but dem bin no dey allowed to share informate.

How many DJ play for di party?

To get dia groove on, DJ Demola and DJ Embassy supply di music for di party.

Dem play back to back hits for di housemates wey enjoy di gbedu wit dia different dance moves.

DJ Demola play for di first part of di night before DJ Embassy take ova for di second part.

Dis season some ogbonge Nigeria DJ don show face for di Saturday night party.

Di housemates slay

All di housemates look sharp wit di outfits for di Party.

Yousef resemble Arabian prince wit im outfit. While Maria and Nini wear fine sequence dress.

Na suit Yerins and Kayvee wear wit turtle neck shirts and Saskay wear one white dress.

Queen no send anybody

Most of di housemates bin dey dance wit each oda all night, but some of di guys no just send.

Queen na one of di pipo wey dance in front of di mirror throughout di party.

Liquorose high

Small drama bin happun for 'Emmarose' ship last night afta di party.

Liquorose bin high afta di party. Emmanuel and Angel carry her go room to try calm her down.

For inside di head of house room she start to cry and tell Emmanuel say she dey tired of falling in love because dem dey always break her heart.

Emmanuel still stay inside di room wit her as she dey tok.

Na on Sunday di show go end, wen di organiser go announce di winner from di six remaining housemates.

Whitemoney, Liquorose, Pere, Cross, Angel and Emmanuel na di finalist for dis season.