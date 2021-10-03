Abortion rights: Why thousands of women dey march across di US

16 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Alex Wong

Tens of thousands of pipo dey do protest across all 50 US states in support of abortion rights.

Dem dey against one new Texas law wey limit access to abortions for di state.

Pro-choice supporters across di kontri dey fear say dis fit affect dia constitutional rights.

In a few months, di Supreme Court go hear a case wey fit overturn Roe v Wade - di 1973 decision wey bin legalise abortion nationwide

For Washington DC, demonstrators bin march go di Supreme Court building wia dem hold signs like "Make abortion legal".

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Protests happun for Los Angeles, west coast, to Washington DC, wey dey di east coast

Tori be say some pipo bin try to disrupt di start of di rally.

"Di blood of innocent babies dey una hands!" na so one man shout, but pipo no hear im own voice sake of di singing and clapping from di crowd, according to tori pipo, Washington Post.

One woman wey bin attend di march say she come dia to support women right to choose.

"I neva dey faced wit dat choice fortunately, but many women don face am and our goment and men no get any say for di outcome wen e concern our bodies," Robin Horn tell Reuters news agency.

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Di rallies dey organised by those behind di annual Women March

Na di annual Women March organise di rallies - di first one bin see millions of pipo wey protest a day afta di inauguration of former President Donald Trump for 2017.

"Dis na break-glass moment for pipo all across di kontri," na so Rachel O'Leary Carmona, di executive director of Women March tok.

"Many of us bin grow up wit di idea say abortion dey legal and accessible for all of us," she add put.

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Many women turn up for di protest for Texas, weeks afta authorities pass law say abortion dey unlawful

For New York state, Governor Kathy Hochul bin speak for two of di rallies dem.

"I dey sick and tired of fighting ova abortion rights," she tok. "Na settled law for di nation and you no go take dat right away from us, not now not ever".

Another rally bin happen for Austin, Texas, wia di state legislature on 1 September enact a law wey ban termination afta detection of wetin anti-abortion campaigners call 'foetal heartbeat' - dia na point wen many women no even know say dem don get belle.

Di so-called Heartbeat Act also give any individual di right to sue doctors wey perform abortion past di six-week point. Supporters say dis na to protect di unborn.

Politicians for several oda Republican-dominated states dey reason di matter.

Rights groups don ask di Supreme Court to block di Texas law, but di justices bin rule 5-4 against granting dis.

On 1 December, court go hear challenge to Mississippi 15-week ban on abortion.