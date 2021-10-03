Milan plane crash: Eight pipo die as private jet crash enta building

One small private plane don crash enta one empty building for Milan, e kill all eight pipo on board.

Di plane take off from Milan Linate airport and bin dey head for di island of Sardinia, but e come down soon afta for di outskirts of di city.

Witnesses tok say dem hear one loud blast as e hit one two-storey office block and catch fire.

One of di pipo wey die for di incident na young boy, local media report am.

We see one thick column of smoke dey rise into di air, though report no say anybody ground injure.

"I bin hear di sound of one plane above me as if di plane dey shut down im engine," local man Giuseppe tell tori pipo for Reuters news agency.

"Na later I hear one very loud explosion, di windows of our house begin shake so I open di window and see one huge cloud of smoke dey rise into di sky," he add.

Rai state TV report say di passengers na French, although officials neva confam am.

Many empty cars dem park around di area of di crash, catch fire for metro station for San Donato Milanese, emergency workers tok.