Live eviction show BBNaija: Emmanuel and Angel chop eviction for BBNaija season 6 finale

3 October 2021, 18:58 WAT New Informate 21 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, BBNaija

Emmanuel Angel don chop eviction among di top six for di finale of BBNaija.

Emmanuel and Angel chop eviction on di night of di grande finale leaving behind four housemates.

Emmanuel tok afta im eviction say "im dey surprised to make am dis far for di show."

Im bin no expect am say im go make am till di final.

Angel say she feel great say she don finally dey out of di house as she bin don tire - she tok am jokingly.

Di second female housemate to reach di final add say she dey excited to be part of di show.

Angel dey look forward to start mental health blog afta now.

Wetin be dis season prize money?

Dis season winner go walk away wit di ogbonge grand prize of N90m grand prize.

Di N90m grand prize include N30m cash prize, cash in Abeg digital wallet, bitcoins courtesy Patricia, one two-bedroom apartment courtesy RevolutionPlus Property, a top of di range SUV from Nigerian automaker, Innoson Motors and a trip for two wey Travelbeta package.

See BBNaija past winners?

Big Brother Nigeria 1 Katung Aduwak $100,000

Big Brother Naija 2 Efe Ejeba N25,000,000

Big Brother Naija 3 Miracle Igbokwe N45,000,000

Big Brother Naija 4 Mercy Eke N60,000,000

Big Brother Naija 5 Olamilekan Agbeleshe N85,000,000