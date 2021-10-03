Whitemoney BBNaija biography: Whitemoney win Big Brother Naija season six, Liquoros come second

Wia dis foto come from, Moseph Ekine

Whitemoney don win di big brother Naija season 6 reality TV show afta 10 weeks inside di 'shine ya eye' house.

Whitemoney wey im real name na Hazel Oyeye Onou beat ova 20 housemates wey participate for di sixth season of di show.

E don be di 6th winner for di ogbonge show and join past winners like: Katung Aduwakwey win first edition for 2006, Efe Ejeba (2017), Miracle Ikechukwu (2018) and Mercy Eke (2019), Laycon 2020.

Whitemoney dey go house wit di grand prize of 90 million naira.

Wia dis foto come from, BBNaija Wetin we call dis foto, Dis na how fans vote Whitemoney as winner of BBNaija season 6

What to know about Whitemoney

29-year old Whitemoney come from Enugu state say e be businessman wey dey into import of shoes.

Multitalented Whitemoney describe imself as open-minded "jolly good fellow" wey like to catch fun.

Whitemoney bin establish imself as a fave for di "Shine Ya Eye" House and one of im most endearing features na im kitchen presence.

Right from di first week of di Season, Whitemoney make am a duty to make sure imself and im fellow Housemates dey well fed.

Prizes wey Whitemoney don win

Whitemoney don walk away wit di ogbonge grand prize of N90m.

Di N90m grand prize include N30m cash prize, cash in Abeg digital wallet, bitcoins courtesy Patricia, one two-bedroom apartment courtesy RevolutionPlus Property, a top of di range SUV from Nigerian automaker, Innoson Motors and a trip for two wey Travelbeta package.

See BBNaija past winners

Big Brother Nigeria 1 Katung Aduwak $100,000

Big Brother Naija 2 Efe Ejeba N25,000,000

Big Brother Naija 3 Miracle Igbokwe N45,000,000

Big Brother Naija 4 Mercy Eke N60,000,000

Big Brother Naija 5 Olamilekan Agbeleshe N85,000,000