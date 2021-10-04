Whitemoney: 'Di win na for di street' BBN winner Whitemoney tok as e win di N90m grand prize

Winner of di Big Brother Naija TV Reality show, Whitemoney say di fact say im win di show don give pipo wey get di same background and story like im own hope.

Whitemoney wey enta social media to express im gratitude to family, friends, fellow housemates and everybody wey show am support afta e dey announced as winner say "As I know see pipo wey get stories like my own dey very discouraging and e make me feel say e go dey impossible to pass through those doors and emerge as Winner....BUT I DEY WRONG AS TONIGHT."

E say di moment im enta di Big Brother Naija House na im e don get di desire and determination to be di pesin wey go give hope to those wey get plans to enta di game.

Whitemoney also tok wetin e go use di N90 million wey im win from di show do.

For interview wey e get wit di host of di show Ebuka Uchendu, before e dey declared as winner, whitemoney say if im win, e go use di money run business and pursue im music career.

Whitemoney wey im real name be Hazel Oyeye Onou beat ova 20 housemates wey participate for di sixth season of di show to win di N90million grand prize plus oda ogbonge prizes.

Many Nigeria celebs wey throw dia weight behind Whitemoney don express dia joy as dem enta social media to hail am as e dey announced as winner.

Celebrities like Funke Akindele, Chioma Akpotha, Seyi Law, Cubana Chief Priest and plenty odas wit Hashtags like Who deyyy, #whitemoney bin celebrate am say e deserve to win.

Di 29 year old winner of di 'Shine ya eye' season from Enugu state for im reaction to im winning hail everybody wey show am support and say street don win di money. "Street boy don make am to di top, street boy don win di chow, who deyy".

Whitemoney na di sixth winner of di TV reality show since e start for March 2006.

What to know about Whitemoney

29-year old Whitemoney come from Enugu state say e be businessman wey dey into import of shoes.

Multitalented Whitemoney describe imself as open-minded "jolly good fellow" wey like to catch fun.

Whitemoney bin establish imself as fave for di "Shine Ya Eye" House and one of im most endearing features na im kitchen presence.

Right from di first week of di Season, Whitemoney make am a duty to make sure imself and im fellow Housemates dey well fed.

Whitemoney during im stay for di house tok a lot about im music career and im love for music.

E don always tok say BBNaija platform na very important platform to push im dreams and career.

Prizes wey Whitemoney don win

Whitemoney don walk away wit di ogbonge grand prize of N90m.

Di N90m grand prize include N30m cash prize, cash in Abeg digital wallet, bitcoins courtesy Patricia, one two-bedroom apartment courtesy RevolutionPlus Property, a top of di range SUV from Nigerian automaker, Innoson Motors and a trip for two wey Travelbeta package.

See BBNaija past winners

Big Brother Nigeria 1 Katung Aduwak $100,000

Big Brother Naija 2 Efe Ejeba N25,000,000

Big Brother Naija 3 Miracle Igbokwe N45,000,000

Big Brother Naija 4 Mercy Eke N60,000,000