Anambra News: Joe Igbokwe reaction plus attacks on DSS and FRSC offices for di state

53 minutes wey don pass

Wetin we call dis foto, Joe Igbokwe house wey unknown pipo burn for Nnewi

Several attacks bin rock Nnewi, di commercial and industrial hub for Anambra state, south east Nigeria ova di weekend.

Dis one dey happen just about one month to di governorship election for di state and a week afta jaguda pipo kill Dr. Chike Akunyili, husband to late Director-General of National Agency for Food & Drug Administration (NAFDAC).

Dis latest attack bin get two casualties wey die from bullet wounds.

Jaguda pipo also burn di house of di chieftain of di All Progressives Congress (APC) for Lagos state, Joe Igbokwe

Local tori pipo also report say armed men follow burn di unit offices of di Department of State Services (DSS) office and di Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) for Nnewi.

But di Police for Anambra state say di attacks na case of fire incidents.

"At about 2 pm, October 3, di command receive a distress call of a fire incident in Nnewi," Tochukwu Ikenga, police tok-tok pesin for di state tok.

E add say “Police operatives dey currently on di ground and don seal di area."

Joe Igbokwe reaction

Oga Joe Igbokwe, na Special Advicer to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State.

Di APC chieftain dey critical about di activities of di Indigenous People of Biafra [Ipob].

E never respond to calls from BBC Pidgin but Igbokwe for im latest reaction for social media say wetin happen to am fit happen to "anybodi".

"By di grace of God we go rescue Igboland. Na my turn today and e fit reach anybodi tomorrow.

We must take Igbo land from killers and pipo wey dey destroy," na so follow Igbokwe tok.

