Traffic Collision: 13 people die on de spot for Ghana inside road accident for Ashanti Region

21 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Ghana Police Service

Road accident kill 13 people for Ghana after commercial bus den cargo truck crash near Konongo, Ashanti Region.

Police for Ashanti Region confirm say de road accident happen around 10:40pm.

According to Konongo MTTD Commander, DSP Paa Yeboah, de accident kill 9 males den 4 females, meanwhile 11 others dey receive treatment for various degrees of injuries.

De commercial bus which dey come from Accra dey head towards Wa get 26 occupants.

De accident happen after de cargo truck crush into de commercial bus, both vehicles fall inside ditch killing 14 on de spot.

Police deposit de remains of those wey die for mortuary, meanwhile dem photograph de deceased for identification purposes by dema families.

Road accidents be frequent for Ghana

In 2018, road accident kill one of most popular Ghana musicians Ebony Reigns on de spot.

Road accidents be major concern for Ghana sake of how e dey claim over one thousand lives annually.