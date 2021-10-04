Wetin we know about di Isaka jetty collapse for Rivers state

Pipo for Isaka community for Okrika local goment area of Rivers State still dey search di river to see if dem fit find more victims of di Isaka jetty collapse wey happen on Saturday.

Eye witness wey see how di incident happen, Blessing Reuben say na late afternoon on Saturday October 2, 2021 na im di jetty collapse.

She say e happun wen pipo wey attend one burial for Isaka dey return to Port Harcourt, di Rivers state capital. As dem stand on di jetty platform dey wait for boat wey go carry dem back, di jetty suddenly scata.

"Dis jetty don old well well and na di one many pipo dey use because of di school wey near hia. As big boats and ship dey always pass dis area, I believe say e dey affect di jetty.

I no fit talk di exact number of pipo wey dey involved but so far na only di deadibody of one small pikin dem don recover."

Godswill Josiah wey also dey wen di incident happen tell BBC Pidgin say di jetty dey over 50 years old as dem build am wen dem build di Government Sea School for Isaka community.

Josiah say only one small four years old girl naim die so far, even as di search still dey on to see if dem go find anybodi wey survive.

Di pikin and her parents from Ogoloma, anoda Community for Okrika local goment follow attend di burial.

Im say she bin stand wit her papa but wen im see im wife wit di second pikin wey she bin carry for her back fall inside di water as di jetty platform collapse, im leave her go save im wife and di oda pikin.

Afta im don bring dem comot from di river, naim dem come realise say di small girl no dey wia im bin put her. Na so boys around dive inside di water begin search and unfortunately dem bring out her deadibody.

Dem don bury di pikin and di parents don return to Ogoloma.

Oju Ibioju wey pipo come Isaka to attend her mama burial say she dey heartbroken wit wetin don happen, especially wit di pikin wey die for di incident.

She say some part of di jetty dey weak and di jetty workers bin dey tell pipo not to come di front part of di jetty as e no too strong, but di plenty number of pipo wey wan return come add pressure to di already weak platform and e collapse.

She say e go good if goment go rebuild dat jetty as na im many pipo dey use travel into Isaka because of di Sea School wey dey dia.

Anoda jetty dey di community wey still dey under construction but many pipo prefer to use dis old jetty as e dey close to di school.