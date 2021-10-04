How 27 year old woman allegedly use machete behead her husband for Ghana

34 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Ghana Police/BBC Wetin we call dis foto, Police don arrest di woman wey allegedly use machete behead her husband

Police for Ghana arrest and detain 27 year old woman who allegedly behead her husband with machete for My God Village, Eastern Region.

De suspect, Rachel Tetteh be wife of de deceased who dem behead.

Local reports say de misunderstanding happen between de couple, after which de husband leave de house dey go en farm.

However on de way to de farm, suspect who be en wife follow am, push am for ground, take cutlass wey she cut off en head.

Eastern Regional Police PRO, DSP Ebenezer Tetteh reveal say de incident happen on Sunday around 7.30am.

As dem visit de crime scene, dem discover de deceased husband dey wear white top over ash trousers without en head on de body.

Police start investigations into dis mattwrbwey shock residents for Bosuso, farming community wey dey Eastern Region.

"Police arrest suspect wey de cutlass she allegedly use butcher am dey as evidence" DSP Ebenezer Tetteh talk.