Resident doctors strike: Doctors go resume work from Wednesday

58 minutes wey don pass

Di National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) don suspend dia nationwide strike wey bin dey go on for di last two months.

Members of di association bin vote for meeting wey dem do on Sunday to suspend di strike wey don make many patients for goment hospitals suffer.

According to local tori pipo Channels Television, 56 of di officials vote for dem to suspend di strike while 28 vote against.

Di association begin strike on August sake of "irregular payment of salaries" and non-payment of death benefits to families of members wey die as dem dey treat patients wit Covid-19.

Oda issues include non-payment of hazard allowance and arrears of salaries of members for different states.

Inside di two months of strike, goment and members of di House of Representatives try everytin to make di doctors stop di strike but e no work.

Di gbas gbos between di doctors and di goment reach National Industrial court, wia di court rule say say make di doctors return to work.