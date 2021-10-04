Milan plane crash: Dan Petrescu Romanian billionaire die for Milan private plane crash

Romanian billionaire, Dan Petrescu don dey confirmed dead for di plane crash wey happun for Milan, Italy on Sunday.

Di plane, wey bin wan fly go island of Sardinia, come down afta e take off from Milan Linate airport.

E kill all di eight pipo wey dey inside.

Di pilot, Petrescu wey dey 68-years die wit im wife and dia son, Italy local tori pipo tok.

Apart from am, im wife Regina Dorotea Petrescu Balzat and dia 30-year-old son Dan Stefan Petrescu, tori be say one pikin also dey among di pipo wey die.

Di crash set fire for di office building and many cars wey park dia. Nobody for ground injure.

Investigate on wetin cause di crash don begin.

Wia dis foto come from, EPA Wetin we call dis foto, The plane struck an empty building

Some eyewitness say di single-engine Pilatus PC-12 bin do already catch fire wen e come down.

"I hear di sound of plane above me as if di plane dey off im engine," local man Giuseppe tell tori pipo Reuters news agency.

"Den I hear very loud explosion, di windows for our house start to shake so I open di window come see one big cloud of smoke rise," im add.

Who be billionaire, Petrescu?

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter

Petrescu, na property developer, na one of Romania richest men wey bin worth pass $3 billion.

Di 68 years old build im property business through im ownership of chains of supermarkets, commercial art galleries wia artists fit do solo shows of dia work and shopping centres.

Petrescu get dual citizenship from Germany and Romania.

Di billionaire bin like to fly plane but im bin live very low-profile life.