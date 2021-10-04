Neo Schalk: South African Mayor die for motor accident

South Africans don begin pay tribute to di second mayor to die under three weeks.

Naledi local municipality Mayor Neo Schalk die on Sunday morning inside car accident wey happun outside of di town of Vryburg for North West province.

South Africa Sunday Times report say im bin dey travel wit im wife on di way back from one funeral.

She also get injuries from di accident, but still dey for stable condition.

North West Community Safety and Transport Management say OgaSchalk na advocate of road safety, according to IOL news.

"For di many joint law enforcement operations wey we hold in Vryburg, Mayor Schalk dey always dey dia.

Im dey actively participate, dey beg road users to obey di rules of di road," Sello Lehari tell IOL.

"I dey saddened by im untimely death, especially at di time we bin dey prepare for local government elections."

On 18 September Johannesburg mayor, Jolidee Matongo, bin also die for one car crash.

Oga Matongo bin only become mayor one month earlier afta di death of im predecessor from Covid complications.

South Africa dey experience a high number of fatalities on di road wit one report dey cite nearly 13,000 deaths in 2018 - a situation for di kontri AA don call am "carnage."

Some pipo online bin express concern about di safety of dia politicians on di road.

Others don tok say e dey "scary" so many of di mayors dey pass away.

