Makhadzi: South African female singer 'dark inner thigh' picture make pipo dey tok on social media

19 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Facebook/Makhadzi

South African singer Ndivhudzannyi Ralivhona, popularly known as Makhadzi don leave many of her fans broken afta she release one statement to apologise afta one troll body shame her.

One event photographer bin share fotos of Makhadzi performing on stage for di weekend wey show her dark inner thighs.

Di foto become ammunition for one troll wey use di foto to body shame Makhadzi, say di darkness of her inner thighs mean say she "no dey bath".

Makhadzi' fans bin come to her defence, slam di troll.

However, as she see say di foto go viral, Makhadzi apologise to her fans, and most especially her bullies, wen she tok say she dey "sorry her dark thighs offend dem and dat dem no suppose share di foto."

"I go like apologise to all my fans if you really dey disappointed about dis pictures, she tok.

"E bin get lot of beautiful pictures wey di cameraman bin wan post, but im chose to post dia wan to promote his brand,

"But im forget di damage im dey do to my soul ... I know I dey strong and all dis go pass.

"Unfortunately, I no fit change my inner part ... I dey like dis and I dey proud," she write am on her Facebook page."

Dis no be di first time di Matorokisi singer don face gbas-gbos for her looks or her body

She don also adress di mata many times sotee she wite songs about am.

Dis time, she say she dey beg trolls to leave am alone, because while she dey strong enough to take dia abuse, her family no dey strong to take di abuse.

Makhadzi post get more than 100,000 reactions and comments from fans wey assure her say she get nothing to dey embarrassed about.

See how fans react

