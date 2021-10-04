Red list countries: African countries dey red list afta UK update dia Covid travel rules

Authorities for United Kingdom don introduce new simplified travel rules for di kontri.

Dem scrap di traffic light system and replace am wit single red list.

Di new rules take effect from Monday October 4, 2021.

Dis na eviritin you need sabi about di new Covid travel rules.

Wetin be di new travel rules?

Most fully vaccinated travellers wey dey arrive from non-red list countries no go need to do test before dem travel go UK.

UK airlines say e go make travelling abroad easier and cheaper.

But those wey dey come from red list destinations must still pay to quarantine for hotel for 10 days.

Dem also ease di testing rules for pipo wey dey travel from non-red list destinations wey dey vaccinated for UK, EU, US, or any of 18 oda recognised kontris.

Anybody wey dey under 18 wey dey resident for those kontris fit also travel to di UK without testing.

All travellers - except children wey dey under five years old - go still pay for a PCR test two days afta arrival.

Pipo wey no dey fully vaccinated go need pre-departure test and PCR test on day two and eight afta dem return, and must self-isolate for 10 days for house.

And those wey dey arrive from red list kontris, including Brazil, Mexico, di Philippines and South Africa, must quarantine for 10 days for goment-approved hotel, for a cost of £2,285 for one adult.

Only UK or Irish nationals, or UK residents, dey allowed to enter di UK if dem don visit red-list kontri for di past 10 days.

Which kontris dey on di red list now?

Na 54 kontris currently dey UK red travel list. Many of dem dey for South America and from Africa.

See dem here:

Afghanistan

Angola

Argentina

Bolivia

Botswana

Brazil

Burundi

Cape Verde

Chile

Colombia

Costa Rica

Cuba

Democratic Republic of Congo

Dominican Republic

Ecuador

Eritrea

Eswatini

Ethiopia

French Guiana

Georgia

Guyana

Haiti

Indonesia

La Réunion

Lesotho

Malawi

Mayotte

Mexico

Mongolia

Montenegro

Mozambique

Myanmar

Namibia

Nepal

Panama

Paraguay

Peru

Philippines

Rwanda

Seychelles

Sierra Leone

Somalia

South Africa

Sudan

Suriname

Tanzania

Thailand

Trinidad and Tobago

Tunisia

Uganda

Uruguay

Venezuela

Zambia

Zimbabwe

Di goment go also announce additions to di list of kontris wey dia vaccination certificates dey recognised by UK.

Which kontris dey di green list?

