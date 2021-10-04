Red list countries: African countries dey red list afta UK update dia Covid travel rules
Authorities for United Kingdom don introduce new simplified travel rules for di kontri.
Dem scrap di traffic light system and replace am wit single red list.
Di new rules take effect from Monday October 4, 2021.
Dis na eviritin you need sabi about di new Covid travel rules.
Wetin be di new travel rules?
Most fully vaccinated travellers wey dey arrive from non-red list countries no go need to do test before dem travel go UK.
UK airlines say e go make travelling abroad easier and cheaper.
But those wey dey come from red list destinations must still pay to quarantine for hotel for 10 days.
Dem also ease di testing rules for pipo wey dey travel from non-red list destinations wey dey vaccinated for UK, EU, US, or any of 18 oda recognised kontris.
Anybody wey dey under 18 wey dey resident for those kontris fit also travel to di UK without testing.
All travellers - except children wey dey under five years old - go still pay for a PCR test two days afta arrival.
Pipo wey no dey fully vaccinated go need pre-departure test and PCR test on day two and eight afta dem return, and must self-isolate for 10 days for house.
And those wey dey arrive from red list kontris, including Brazil, Mexico, di Philippines and South Africa, must quarantine for 10 days for goment-approved hotel, for a cost of £2,285 for one adult.
Only UK or Irish nationals, or UK residents, dey allowed to enter di UK if dem don visit red-list kontri for di past 10 days.
Which kontris dey on di red list now?
Na 54 kontris currently dey UK red travel list. Many of dem dey for South America and from Africa.
See dem here:
- Afghanistan
- Angola
- Argentina
- Bolivia
- Botswana
- Brazil
- Burundi
- Cape Verde
- Chile
- Colombia
- Costa Rica
- Cuba
- Democratic Republic of Congo
- Dominican Republic
- Ecuador
- Eritrea
- Eswatini
- Ethiopia
- French Guiana
- Georgia
- Guyana
- Haiti
- Indonesia
- La Réunion
- Lesotho
- Malawi
- Mayotte
- Mexico
- Mongolia
- Montenegro
- Mozambique
- Myanmar
- Namibia
- Nepal
- Panama
- Paraguay
- Peru
- Philippines
- Rwanda
- Seychelles
- Sierra Leone
- Somalia
- South Africa
- Sudan
- Suriname
- Tanzania
- Thailand
- Trinidad and Tobago
- Tunisia
- Uganda
- Uruguay
- Venezuela
- Zambia
- Zimbabwe
Di goment go also announce additions to di list of kontris wey dia vaccination certificates dey recognised by UK.
Which kontris dey di green list?
Di new 'rest of di world' travel list combine di old amber and green lists:
- Akrotiri and Dhekelia
- Albania
- Algeria
- Andorra
- Anguilla
- Antarctica/British Antarctic Territory
- Antigua and Barbuda
- Armenia
- Aruba
- Australia
- Austria
- Azerbaijan
- Bahrain
- Bangladesh
- Barbados
- Belarus
- Belgium
- Belize
- Benin
- Bermuda
- Bhutan
- Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba
- Bosnia and Herzegovina
- British Indian Ocean Territory
- Brunei
- Bulgaria
- Bulgaria
- Burkina Faso
- Cambodia
- Cameroon
- Canada
- Cayman Islands
- Central African Republic
- Chad
- China
- Comoros
- Congo
- Cook Islands, Tokelau and Niue
- Croatia
- Croatia
- Cuba
- Curaçao
- Cyprus
- Czech Republic (Czechia)
- Côte d’Ivoire
- Denmark
- Djibouti
- Dominica
- Egypt
- El Salvador
- Equatorial Guinea
- Estonia
- Falkland Islands
- Faroe Islands
- Fiji
- Finland
- France
- French Polynesia
- Gabon
- Germany
- Ghana
- Gibraltar
- Greece (including islands)
- Greenland
- Grenada
- Guadeloupe
- Guatemala
- Guinea
- Guinea-Bissau
- Honduras
- Hong Kong
- Hong Kong
- Hungary
- Iceland
- India
- Indonesia
- Iran
- Iraq
- Israel and Jerusalem
- Italy
- Jamaica
- Japan
- Jordan
- Kazakhstan
- Kenya
- Kiribati
- Kosovo
- Kuwait
- Kyrgyzstan
- Laos
- Latvia
- Lebanon
- Liberia
- Libya
- Liechtenstein
- Lithuania
- Luxembourg
- Macao
- Madagascar
- Madeira – mainland Portugal bin dey di amber list
- Malaysia
- Maldives
- Mali
- Malta
- Marshall Islands
- Martinique
- Mauritania
- Mauritius
- Micronesia
- Moldova
- Monaco
- Montserrat
- Morocco
- Myanmar/Burma
- Nauru
- Netherlands
- New Caledonia
- New Zealand
- Nicaragua
- Niger
- Nigeria
- North Korea
- North Macedonia
- Norway
- Oman
- Pakistan
- Palau
- Papua New Guinea
- Pitcairn, Henderson, Ducie and Oeno Islands
- Poland
- Portugal
- Qatar
- Romania
- Russia
- Samoa
- San Marino
- Sao Tome and Principe
- Saudi Arabia
- Senegal
- Serbia
- Sierra Leone
- Singapore
- Slovakia
- Slovenia
- Solomon Islands
- South Georgia and South Sandwich Islands
- South Korea
- South Sudan
- Spain
- Sri Lanka
- St Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha
- St Kitts and Nevis
- St Lucia
- St Maarten
- St Martin and St Barthélemy
- St Pierre and Miquelon
- St Vincent and the Grenadines
- Sweden
- Switzerland
- Syria
- Taiwan
- Taiwan
- Tajikistan
- The Azores – mainland Portugal is on the amber list
- The Bahamas
- The Gambia
- The Occupied Palestinian Territories
- Timor-Leste
- Togo
- Tonga
- Turkey
- Turkmenistan
- Turks and Caicos Islands
- Tuvalu
- UAE
- USA
- Ukraine
- Uzbekistan
- Vanuatu
- Vietnam
- Wallis and Futuna
- Western Sahara
- Yemen