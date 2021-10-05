Facebook: Facebook dey back online afta massive outage wey take down Instagram, WhatsApp, and Messenger

12 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Social media services Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram don begin dey work again afta one blackout wey last for almost six hours, Facebook tok.

Di company say di cause na one faulty configuration change.

All major social media services wey Facebook dey operate - plus WhatsApp and Instagram - just stop to dey work on top laptop and smartphone devices

Downdetector, wey dey track outages, say na di largest failure dem don ever see as e get 10.6 million problem reports around di world.

Di services bin go down around 16:00 GMT.

Users begin gain access to di sites around dat kain 22:00.

For inside statement on Tuesday, Facebook tok say di faulty configuration change bin affect di company internal tools and systems wey complicate attempt to resolve di problem.

E add join say "no evidence dey say di user data dey compromised sake of di blackout".

Earlier, Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg bin tok sorry to everybody wey di outage affect.

Wia dis foto come from, MarK ZUCKERBERG

Di disruption dey come one day afta one former Facebook employee leak documents about di Company for interview.

Frances Haugen tell CBS news on Sunday say di Company dey prioritise "growth over safety".